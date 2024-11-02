Microsoft confirms Azure Virtual Desktop black screen and Office app issues in Windows 10

Microsoft has updated the official Windows Health Dashboard website with a new known issue for those still rocking the good-old Windows 10. According to Microsoft, version 22H2 with recent updates may experience issues logging in to Azure Virtual Desktop and other problems.

The company says the problem occurs on systems with July 2024 non-security updates (KB5040525) and newer. Due to the bug, an attempt to log in to Azure Virtual Desktop results in the system hanging from 10 to 30 minutes on a black screen. Additional symptoms include single sign-on failures in apps like Teams and Outlook and more Office apps losing network connectivity.

Here is how Microsoft describes the culprit:

This issue is caused by a deadlock in the interactions between the Azure Active Directory(AAD) broker and the underlying AppX deployment service(AppxSvc) and Background tasks infrastructure service.You are more likely to experience this issue if you are using FSLogix user profile containers on multi-session environments. FSLogix is a Microsoft tool that helps manage and speed up user profiles on computers, especially in virtual environments like remote desktops.

The company also adds that it is not the same as a black screen caused by the invalid state of the AppX Deployment Service, which was resolved in KB5045594.

Fortunately for regular users and unfortunately for businesses, the newly-discovered bug only affects enterprise environments. Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Education are unlikely to encounter the problem since Azure Virtual Desktop is seldom used on those editions.

Microsoft is currently investigating the problem, and it will share more information in the future.

In other Windows 10 news, Microsoft recently announced the price for the Extended Security Program for regular consumers. If you plan to use Windows 10 beyond its end-of-support date in October 2024, start saving for twelve more months of security updates. Those will set you back $30.