Microsoft Designer adds Frame Image and Collage Creator for some extra flair to AI images

Microsoft's AI image maker Microsoft Designer (formerly known as Bing Image Creator) recently added a new feature called Restyle Image that can change the style of a photo or other art image. Today, the company announced two new related features that are being added to Designer that should help put some extra flair in your home photos.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider site, the company revealed it has added Frame Image to Designer. The blog post states:

Simply upload your photo, describe the theme or elements for your frame, and add an optional style like watercolor, doodle art, neon art, and pencil sketch. Designer will spin up a gorgeous frame that complements and enhances your image.

When you launch Microsoft Designer, you can then navigate to the Frame Image option, then select “Edit with AI", followed by “Frame image”.You then click on the Image(s) icon, followed by clicking on the the Add image(s) selection. You can then pick which photo you want to put in the frame and then click on the Select option.

You should see two tabs on the page. One is Elements, which lets you specify a theme for the frame. The other is Style which lets you pick the art style for that frame. You can also type in text prompts to further specify what you want to see. Then just click on the Generate button, You should see a number of different options for your frame. If you like one of them, hit the Download button or you can click the Edit button to make more changes.

There's a variant on the new Frame Image feature called Collage Creator. This time, you can select up to 10 photos that will be grouped together via AI so you can put in that collection inside your custom AI image frame. It also allows you to check out different collage layouts including landscape and portrait views.

At the moment, both Frame Image and Collage Creator are currently available in English in Microsoft Designer. Other languages will be added in the near future.