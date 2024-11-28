Edge Dev 132.0.2957.11 is out with WebUI2 improvements and fixes for various crashes

Despite the slower operation during the Thanksgiving season in the United States, which resulted in Microsoft skipping this week's Windows Insider builds, Edge Insiders still received a new feature update to try. Version 132.0.2957.11 landed with some WebUI2 improvements and fixes for various crashes.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Implemented support for the Appearance, Browser Behavior and Features page in WebUI2.

Added a printer’s link row under System and Performance in WebUI2.

Added a 'Set Home Button URL' link in the subtext of the Home Toolbar Button row in WebUI2. Improved Behavior: Resolved a crash issue in Autofill Profile on Android.

Resolved an issue when clicking the ‘Close All’ button in InPrivate caused browser to crash on iOS.

Resolved an issue where browser would crash on iOS when switching the opened PDF tab more than four times. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where group buttons did not adjust the foreground color for the active background in high contrast mode for vertical tabs.

Resolved an issue where the dialog had a transparent background under Downloads in WebUI2.

Resolved an issue where the ‘Pick a color’ option failed to display any colors when a theme was selected, or the browser was refreshed.

Resolved an issue where theme colors needed adjustment in Tab center. Android: Resolved an issue where the navigation bar appeared in landscape mode when scrolling on the NTP on Android.

Resolved an issue where there was a UI mismatch on the Settings page for Android in the browser. iOS: Resolved an issue where browser would freeze on iOS when using the camera without logging into the account on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the address bar did not immediately appear on iOS after exiting Copilot.

Resolved an issue where, after placing the search box at the top and clicking Copilot on the NTP, the composer did not immediately appear at the bottom on iOS.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website.