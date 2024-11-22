Microsoft Edge gets fixes for the 'Delete browsing data' dialog and security issues

Microsoft Edge has received a small but important update in the Stable Channel. Version 131.0.2903.63 is now available for download with fixes for the "Delete browsing data" dialog not closing when clearing data and some patches for three security vulnerabilities.

Here is the changelog:

Version 131.0.2903.63: November 21, 2024 Fixed various bugs and performance issues. Fixes Fixed an issue which prevented the "Delete browsing data" dialog window from closing after clicking the "Clear now" button.

Security patches in Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.63 include one Edge-specific patch and two originating from Chromium:

CVE-2024-49025 (Microsoft Edge-specific): Information Disclosure Vulnerability (moderate severity) that involves sending the target a specially crafted file and convincing it to open the file or visit the website containing the file.

(Microsoft Edge-specific): Information Disclosure Vulnerability (moderate severity) that involves sending the target a specially crafted file and convincing it to open the file or visit the website containing the file. CVE-2024-11395 (Chromium): Type Confusion in V8 in Google Chrome prior to 131.0.6778.85 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

(Chromium): Type Confusion in V8 in Google Chrome prior to 131.0.6778.85 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High) CVE-2024-49054 (Chromium): Spoofing vulnerability. An attacker could create a long URL for a download domain so that when Edge displays the entire URL, the main part of the domain gets cut off.

You can update Microsoft Edge to the latest version by heading to edge://settings/help or Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge.

In other Microsoft Edge news, a recent Chromium update broke text selection on many popular websites, forcing web developers to implement an emergency CSS fix in their website code. Also, during the Ignite 2024 conference, Microsoft announced several new features for its browser, such as a scareware blocker and secure password deployment. You can learn more about that here.