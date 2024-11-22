The Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar has dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon

Ahead of Black Friday, there is a nice soundbar deal waiting for you on Amazon. The Sonos Beam Gen 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar has dropped to its lowest price ever. Originally priced at $499, it is now available for a 26% discount, bringing the price down to just $369.

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar has a maximum output capacity of 200 Watts delivering crystal-clear audio output making it ideal for streaming radio, podcasts, and audiobooks. Soundbars are not only a companion for your TV setup, but they also elevate the aesthetics of your living space. The Sonos Beam Gen 2' minimal design may fit into various living room styles.

The soundbar comes with Wi-Fi inbuilt, allowing you to use it using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It can also be operated using the Sonos (Sonos S2) app allowing you to control it with other Sonos products if you have multiple Sonos devices.

The device also features a dedicated "Night Sound" in the app that reduces the intensity of loud effects and provides balanced sounds. It also features a room correction feature called TruePlay, available only for iOS users. It uses the device's in-built microphones to calibrate the soundbar's audio as per your room size for optimal sound output.

If you are interested, then you can purchase this Sonos Beam Gen 2 - Black - Soundbar with Dolby Atmos from the below link:

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

