Spotify releases native ARM client for Windows

Spotify has some good news for its customers with ARM-based Windows computers. The latest beta brings optimizations for ARM64, which means Windows PCs with ARM processors inside can run the app natively.

Spotify announced the ARM64-version of its client on the official forums. The post includes a link for downloading the executable file (version 1.1.86.857), plus a notification about a single known issue.

According to Spotify, the app currently struggles with some video podcasts, and instead of playing an episode, Spotify asks the user to update the client. The company recommend watching the broken podcasts in a browser to bypass this problem.

Windows on ARM customers can run the regular Spotify app using emulation, but the native app offers much better efficiency and performance. Unfortunately, the latter is currently in beta, so expect some rough edges and bugs.

If you plan to use Spotify Beta on an ARM-based Windows PC, make sure to share your feedback with Spotify to help the company improve the app. Other users can get the regular app from the official website or the Microsoft Store. There is also a somewhat exotic option to run the Android version of Spotify on Windows. Microsoft recently announced bringing Android apps support to five new countries, so more users can try this unorthodox approach too.