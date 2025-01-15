Treyarch unveils new map coming to Black Ops 6 Zombies, lands in two weeks

Activision and Treyarch's latest Call of Duty entry, Black Ops 6, has been enjoying a massively successful launch. To keep up the momentum, the developer is now preparing to bring its second season of content to the shooter, and today, as a surprise, it revealed another Zombies map that will be landing with it.

The Tomb map will arrive to all players on January 28, becoming the fourth Zombies map to so far appear in Black Ops 6. The round-based map is described as an excavation site that has uncovered an ancient burial ground. The studio says it will play similar to Liberty Falls, offering players "tighter play spaces with a focus on replayability." Expect to have plenty of Easter Eggs to hunt and weapons to find as usual here too.

The studio is also making a number of quality of life changes to Zombies and Multiplayer modes with Season 2's launch. Here are some highlights it shared today:

Challenge Tracking & Near Completion (Zombies and Multiplayer)

Manually track up to 10 Calling Card Challenges and 10 Camo Challenges per mode to easily keep track of Challenges you’re progressing.

If you have less than 10 Calling Card Challenges or 10 Camo Challenges tracked, your nearest Challenges to completion will display in those slots instead. This should help players discover and identify Challenges they are close to completing.

The top Tracked or Near Completion Calling Card Challenge and Camo Challenge both appear in the Lobby, as well as in-game via the Options Menu. Co-op Pause

In matches where everyone is in the same party, the party leader will now be able to pause the game for everyone to regroup on strategy or take a snack break during those high-round runs. We know this one’s been requested since launch, and we’re excited to get it in with S02. AFK Kick Loadout Recovery

If a player gets kicked for going AFK in a co-op game, now they’ll be able to rejoin and restore their loadout. Separate HUD Presets for Zombies and Multiplayer

At last, you’ll be able to set up the HUD Preset settings you prefer for Zombies and keep an entirely different setup for MP without having to change them between modes.

We wanted to get this one in sooner, but the team needed to refocus on higher priorities as they came up.

Treyarch also revealed today that over 480 million hours have been poured into Black Ops 6 Zombies mode by players since the game's launch.

The studio will have a detailed blog revealing details of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 out next week. The content drop, which includes the above-mentioned new Zombies map, is landing on January 28.