Microsoft is making it easier for enterprise customers to manage Win32 apps

While modern apps such as those built as Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) and other new technologies make headlines quite frequently, there are still a ton of apps built using the older Win32 APIs, especially in enterprise spaces. Microsoft is now making it easier for business customers to manage their Win32 apps.

Microsoft Intune already enables IT admins to replace existing Win32 apps with entirely different ones or upgrade to a newer version of the same app. While enterprise customers are seemingly happy with this functionality, the Redmond tech giant says that it has also received feedback about how this capability could be improved.

As such, Microsoft is working on a range of improvements for Win32 app supersedence. This includes the construction of supersedence and dependency relations in the same app graph - with preference being given to the former in case of a conflict -, better app tracking behavior through the enrollment status page (ESP), and support for supersedence relationships during ESP. Microsoft has also outlined behavioral changes for both app tracking and app processing, you can view the technical details here.

Microsoft has noted that these improvements are being targeted for Q1 2023. However, it may be some time before they make their way to you because they will be rolled out in a staggered manner, tenant-by-tenant.