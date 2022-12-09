Microsoft is working on a nifty integration between Outlook and Teams

Microsoft Teams and Outlook are among the most used online communication and collaboration services for organizations that have invested in the Microsoft suite of software products. As such, the Redmond tech giant regularly adds new features to its software to not only retain existing customers but also attract new ones. Now, it has revealed that it is working on a very nifty integration between the two services.

According to an entry added today to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, Microsoft is working on an integration that would allow users to directly access Teams Chat from an Outlook meeting. Although the company doesn't go into details about what this implementation would look like, it does note that participants of a meeting will be able to send a "quick" message or review the chat.

The Feature ID assigned to this integration is 98130, with the entry indicating that general availability for the web is scheduled for March 2023.

Outlook and Teams already have a bare-bones integration - in a manner of speaking - on the web where you can click on the Teams call or chat icons at the top of the header to open them in a separate browser window. However, the upcoming integration seems much more seamless where you can directly access a Teams chat from Outlook. This likely applies to any meetings that you schedule as a Teams call because chats are automatically created in Teams for such events. They'll just be easier to access now directly from Outlook.

That said, it is important to understand that the March 2023 general availability deadline is subject to change and is not set in stone.