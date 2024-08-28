Microsoft is working on revamped appearance settings for Edge

Microsoft Edge 130 is currently available for testing in the Canary Channel. One of its hidden changes is a revamped appearance settings section that offers a more compact look compared with the current implementation.

The appearance section in the Stable version of Microsoft has large squared thumbnails for built-in themes. In the reworked variant, Microsoft suggests switching to a more subtle and compact selector with rounded previews. You can see how the reworked appearance section compares with the current one:

The new appearance section is not yet public, but for a good reason. Although you can turn it on with a command, the new theme selector does not work, plus it misses some of the features available in the Stable version. Still, if you are curious to give it a try, here is what you need to do:

Make sure you are on Microsoft Edge Canary version 130.0.2800.0 or newer. Go to Performance settings and turn off Startup Boost if it is enabled. Close Microsoft Edge Canary, right-click its desktop icon and select Properties. Place a space in the Target box and paste the following command: --enable-features=msShowRevampedThemesInSettingsAppearance Save the changes and launch Edge Canary with the modified shortcut. Go to Settings > Appearance or edge://settings/appearance.

Microsoft Edge 130 is expected in the Stable Channel on the week of October 17, 2024. However, there is no guarantee that the updated appearance section will make it to the stable release. It still needs more improvements, so Microsoft may take more time to deliver it.

Speaking of other appearance news, Microsoft quietly revealed that the rounded tab feature in the Edge browser is going away. The company added a small note to the flag responsible for it with the release of Microsoft Edge 128 earlier this month. Check out the full release notes for Microsoft Edge 128 here.

Via Deskmodder