Microsoft Edge is getting a much-improved screenshot tool

Microsoft Edge has a built-in screenshot utility that lets you capture anything in your browser's window, annotate, and save or share. A future update for the Edge browser will introduce a reworked version of the screenshot feature, giving you more tools for taking and editing screen captures.

As spotted by Deskmodder, recent Canary builds in the Edge Insider program introduced feature IDs that allow you to turn on the reworked screenshot tool. After toggling it on, Edge will let you capture anything on your display, not just in the current browser window as it is in the stable release. Additional features in the updated tool include the ability to add shapes, pixelate sensitive data, and more.

Besides letting you screenshot anything, there are a few extra customization options. You can specify what shortcut invokes the screenshot tool and toggle on or off the magnifying glass.

If you want to try the new screenshot tool in Microsoft Edge, do the following:

Update Edge Canary to the latest version by heading to edge://settings/help. If you do not have it yet, go to the Edge Insider website and download the installer. Go to Settings > System and Performance and turn off Startup Boost. Right-click your Microsoft Edge Canary icon and select Properties. Go to the Shortcut tab and click the Target box. Place one space after the closing quotation mark and type --enable-features=msEdgeScreenshotInWebCapture,msEdgeWebCaptureUniformExperience Save the changes and launch the browser with the modified shortcut. Press Ctrl + Shift + S to launch the screenshot tool or select it from the main menu.

Besides adding new features, Microsoft is making sure its browser is safe. This week, the company released a security update for Edge 125 in the Stable Channel to fix seven high-severity Chromium vulnerabilities. You can read more information about that update here.