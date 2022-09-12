Microsoft launches new tool to make elections more accessible

Microsoft is no stranger when it comes to tools that aim to make the process of elections more secure. The tech giant has had its ElectionGuard voting system in place for a few years now, as a way of showcasing security and affordability for the voting process in elections. Meanwhile, AccountGuard - an offering which protects digital security of political parties and the like - was expanded outside of the U.S. to many other countries last year as well.

Today, to mark the initiation of the U.S. Disability Voting Rights Week for this year, Microsoft has announced that its Accessibility and Democracy Forward wings - in association with the Center for Civics Design - have launched a new tool dubbed the Disability Voting Index. The latest release is geared towards disabled folks, as a means to improve accessibility across the process of elections.

Essentially, the Disability Voting Index enables voters in the U.S. to efficiently find and understand the various accessibility-related options that are on offer in all 50 states and in Washington DC. Not only does the website offer general information such as accessible voting rights, but it also pitches in with some tips to make the whole process easier as well. Furthermore, it caters to state-specific information. For example, for the state of Alabama, it is noted that a specific reason - such as a disability - would be required to vote by mail, and an accessible vote by mail system might not be available. On the other hand, for Colorado, an accessible vote by mail system is noted to be available for sure.

Microsoft has also stated that it will ensure that the website is continually updated, especially given the fact that state laws governing the upcoming U.S. elections 2024 are subject to change.