Microsoft's Adaptive Accessories will be available in select markets from October 25

Microsoft has announced that its Adaptive Accessories will be available to buy starting from October 25. The company said that the line-up, which is designed primarily for disabled users, will be available to purchase in select markets, but didn’t say which ones exactly. The Adaptive Accessories range includes the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse which can be customized to your needs and the Microsoft Adaptive Hub which lets you connect things like a d-pad, joystick, or dual button.

In addition to the selection above, Microsoft has also said business and education customers will be able to 3D print adaptive grips from Shapeways for the Microsoft Business Pen and Microsoft Classroom Pen 2. These grips come in a few different shapes, so you can find one best suited for you until you find one you like.

According to Microsoft, the Adaptive Accessories require Windows 10 or Windows 11 to operate but that they can be made to work with companion devices running macOS, iOS, ChromeOS, or Android through the Microsoft Accessibility Center.

If you’re looking to buy any of these items, Microsoft says that the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse Tail and Thumb Support add-ons will need to be purchased separately. If you’re planning to buy any Adaptive Buttons, these will be sold separately too and will require the Microsoft Adaptive Hub. The firm has not yet shared pricing details or which countries they’re available in, so check your local Microsoft website to see if they are available where you live.