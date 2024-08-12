Forza Motorsport Update 11 brings Road Atlanta and multi-class racing

Today, both Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Motorsport received big content updates. We covered what is new in the latest Forza Horizon 5 update in a dedicated article, and now, it's time to look at what is coming to the simulator side of the Forza franchise.

Update 11 delivers a new track where you can drive your favorite cars—Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. This raceway features multiple elevation changes, different corner types (12 in total), and other aspects that make it challenging and fun to drive on. Turn 10 says Update 13 will add another track to the game. Here is a brief history of Raceway Road Atlanta:

Founded in 1969, this track has held many championships and formats that range from endurance racing to amateur challenges. Events currently hosted on this American classic include the Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA SportsCar Championship, and Formula D. Its full layout includes 12 turns and unique sections like the "esses" between turns 3 and 5, and the downhill turn 12.

In Career mode, players can check out the new Road to Race Tour, where you take a road car and its racing variant. Featured cars include the Chevrolet Corvette, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborghini Huracán, and Porsche 911 GT3. Completing the tour will earn you the 2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE and two racing suits: Road and Race.

Forza Motorsport Update 11 brings multi-class racing where different-class cars battle simultaneously on one track. Besides, the Endurance series is returning to the game with multi-class support.

Here are other changes and improvements in the latest Forza Motorsport update:

Official support for Logitech TRUEFORCE has been added. This high-definition force-feedback functionality is designed to mimic road conditions and enhance immersion for players who are using a supported Logitech TRUEFORCE steering wheel.

Fixed an issue where existing liveries appeared matte after the release of the matte-glossiness slider in Update 8.

Fixed an issue where car liveries would render in low quality on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Resolved an issue where Open Practice sessions before Career mode races would end abruptly.

Improvements to the shader precompile process on PC have been made when starting up the game on NVIDIA GPUs.

Fixed an issue where Rivals Leaderboards do not scroll past 50 entries.

Resolved an issue where the player car would swerve unnaturally when exiting the pit lane.

Fixed a game crash that could often occur on the Rewards collection screen.

You can learn more about Forza Motorsport Update 11 here.