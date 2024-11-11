Microsoft may go the Apple route and brand its AI features as 'Windows Intelligence'

Back in October, clues regarding Microsoft taking the Apple route were discovered. Notably, some references to "Windows Intelligence" in a Group Policy were spotted, suggesting that it could be the moniker Microsoft may use for the AI features it offers on Windows 11. It now appears that Microsoft may have settled for "Windows Intelligence" and is building a dedicated Settings page.

Like other tech giants, Microsoft aims to bring the powers of AI to Windows 11. Recently, the company pushed AI features for Paint and Notepad via Insider builds, and AI-powered search, and is expected to roll out more AI features soon. However, it seems Microsoft may not want to refer to these simply as "AI features," which is likely why they've coined the name "Windows Intelligence" (a unique, if not sarcastic, twist!).

Ahead of the actual announcement, a tipster that goes by the handle @thebookisclosed on social media platform X, has shared some images of the Settings page. The images show an upcoming privacy page suggesting that "Windows Intelligence" might indeed be in the works.

Placeholder page for what will eventually become Windows Intelligence settings. Should let you toggle WI system-wide, then user-wide, as well as browse recent activities that tapped into WI resources. pic.twitter.com/iuKjZZfiRh — Albacore ☁️ (@thebookisclosed) November 10, 2024

Upon turning on the hidden page, it has the title "Generative AI" in Settings, which is speculated to get rebranded as "Windows Intelligence" once the feature goes live in Windows 11. The first toggle on this page, enables the AI features, whereas the second toggle lets users choose which specific apps can use AI features. There is also a "Recent activity" section, which will show a history of AI requests within the last 7 days.

It will be interesting to see Microsoft using the moniker "Windows Intelligence" for the suite of AI features on Windows 11, since the company has previously used it for special Windows security updates.