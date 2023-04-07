Microsoft offering up to 90% off Xbox games during Spring Sale

Microsoft has announced that it's offering up to 90% off its Xbox digital games as part of the Microsoft Store Spring Sale. Some of the games that Microsoft highlighted that received a discount were One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition ($17 off), Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition ($40 off), and NBA 2K23 ($46.90 off).

In addition to savings on lots of games, Microsoft is also offering discounts on its Xbox controllers. A white Xbox Wireless Controller, for example, is now available for $44.99, down from $59.99. If you’d prefer to go in for an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core, these have been discounted by $20 down from $129.99 to $109.99.

For those of you out there that prefer to play titles on PC, Microsoft is also offering discounts there too. For a complete list of games and the saving, check out the full list here. A quick glance and the first page of titles will reveal an average discount of about $20 to $50, though, several come in above this, so be sure to check them out in case there are any titles you want.

The Microsoft Store Spring Sale will end on April 20 so you have just under two weeks to make up your mind about which games you want to save money on!

