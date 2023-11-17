Microsoft publishes repair video guides for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Go 4

In September 2023, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Go 4. Besides offering newer hardware with more horsepower, the new devices are more repair-friendly, allowing customers to repair or replace different components with ease.

Although Microsoft no longer uses ungodly amounts of glue and non-repairable parts, Surface computers are still complex. To help customers learn how to service their Surface Laptop Studio 2 or Surface Go 4, Microsoft published detailed video guides showcasing the disassembly process and various hardware aspects you may need when replacing different components.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 repair video is a 14-minute clip explaining how to dismember the computer and replace its display, SSD, Surface Connect port, audio jack, microSD slot, USB ports, fans, speakers, and motherboards. Sadly, there is no way to replace or upgrade RAM since the computer uses soldered memory.

And here is a similar video for the Surface Go 4. Use it to learn how to remove the kickstand, display, cameras, ports, etc.

In addition to the videos, Microsoft provides PDF service guides with more details, charts, tables, and in-depth explanations. Those guides also contain additional resources, like the best practices to ensure a long battery life for your Surface computer.

You can buy Surface replacement parts from the Microsoft Store. The company also partnered with iFixit to give its customers more ways to obtain genuine parts, tools, and guides.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is available starting at $1,999. The computer features 13th-gen Intel processors and NVIDIA's RTX 4000 graphics cards. You can save up to $400 on mid and upper-range configurations when shopping for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 in the Microsoft Store. The computer is also available with a discount on Amazon.

If you plan to buy the second-generation Surface Laptop Studio, check out our Specs Appeal article comparing it with the previous generation.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.