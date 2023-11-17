You could win this custom Bluey Xbox Series X console and controller from Microsoft

Microsoft is once again giving away a custom Xbox Series X console and controller. However, this one is helping to promote a new game that's based on the huge children's animated TV show Bluey.

The show itself launched in 2018 in Australia and centers on Bluey, a Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her family and goes on a number of adventures. Disney bought the international rights to the show and has featured it on its many Disney cable TV channels around the world. It's one of the most popular shows on the Disney+ streaming service.

The Xbox Wire site has revealed the new giveaway, where one winner will get the Xbox Series X console that's been colored to look like Bluey. The custom Xbox wireless controller has a light blue color and features both Bluey and her sister Bingo.

You can enter the contest by following the official Xbox X (formerly Twitter) account. You can then repost the sweepstakes post with the #BlueyXboxSweepstakes hashtag to be eligible to win. The sweepstakes ends on December 13.

Again this giveaway is meant as a promotion for the new Bluey: The Videogame that's out today for the Xbox consoles and PC. Here's a description:

For the first time ever, explore iconic locations such as the Heeler House, Playgrounds, Creek and the beach. Play some of your favorite games from the TV show, such as Keepy Uppy, Magic, Xlylophone, and much more! This game won’t be “trifficult”, just a lot of fun. Experience the joy and wonder of Bluey’s world, with local multiplayer so you can play with friends and family in story mode and free play! Explore and collect items for your sticker book, unlock dress ups and uncover the many secrets and hidden references throughout each location.

Feel free to check out the new early Black Friday deals on Xbox Series X consoles, which include bundling games like Starfield, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and others for just $1 over the normal $499.99 price of the console.

