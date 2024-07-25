Edge 128.0.2730.0 is out in the Dev Channel with various improvements

This week's feature update for Microsoft Edge in the Dev Channel is now live under version 128.0.2730.0. You will not find much inside it—only a small icon for autofill suggestions and a list of various reliability improvements and bug fixes. Also, there are patches for Android and iOS versions of Microsoft Edge Dev (the iOS version is closed-testing).

Here are the official release notes:

Added Features: Included an icon in the footer elements for autofill suggestions. Improved Reliability: Resolved an issue when signing into an AAD account would cause a crash on Android.

Resolved an issue where the browser crashes when playing YouTube videos after a restart. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the UI overlapped during AAD login and after a successful sync under favorites.

Resolved an issue where the search button icon lacked sufficient contrast in high contrast mode.

Resolved an issue where, upon opening the same group in browser, all tabs initially load, but a few tabs subsequently disappear.

Fixed an issue where the buttons overlapped on screens with smaller resolutions, even when the browser was maximized.

Mac: Resolved an issue where the FRE page was skipped, and the browser was unresponsive on Mac and Mac Arm platforms upon launch. Android: Resolved an issue where the Sign-In page’s layout and color scheme were not consistent with other pages on android.

Resolved an issue where the Immersive Translate panel was displayed in the middle of the screen on android. iOS: Fixed an issue where the ‘Continue’ button was displayed in a lower position on the implicit sign-in page on iOS.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to rearrange or drag items using single-point mode on the All-menu page in iOS.

Resolved an issue where clicking ‘sync settings’ on the implicit sign-in page caused the account information to appear blank.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. It supports Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, and Android (get it from the Google Play Store). Microsoft plans to release Edge 128 in the Stable Channel on the week of August 22, 2024.