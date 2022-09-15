How to watch the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2022 live stream

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox will be returning to the Tokyo Game Show once again for 2022, with a digital livestream on YouTube which aims to celebrate "the vibrant players and visionary creators across the region".

The broadcast will provide updates on existing titles from Xbox Game Studios, and titles launching from developer partners that will be curated for players in Japan and Asia. The live stream is scheduled for September 15 at 18:00 (6pm) JST, 09:00 (9am) UTC or 02:00 (2am) PDT and can be found on Tokyo Game Show's official YouTube channel, as well as the Xbox YouTube channels in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and on Bilibili in China.

After being moved online in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Game Show will be welcoming visitors from the public once again this year, but will also be working in a hybrid nature allowing video game fans around the world to enjoy the events of the show.

Microsoft hasn't hinted at exactly what will be revealed or included as a part of this stream at this time, only talking about the players and the theme of this year's show being "Nothing Stops Gaming". However, we will know more soon.