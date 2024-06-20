Microsoft reveals partial lineup of games at its Xbox Gamescom 2024 booth on August 21-25

While the other two big game console companies, Sony and Nintendo, have both confirmed they will not be attending the huge Gamescom gaming convention in Cologne, Germany this year, Microsoft is not only going to be there, but it may have its biggest presence ever at that event.

In a post on its X account, Microsoft confirmed it will be at Gamescom from August 21-25, It will also have what it calls "our biggest booth yet" at the convention.

In a follow-up X post, Microsoft also listed some of the games people will either be able to see or get hands-on time at the Gamescom Xbox booth.

Age of Mythology: Retold

Avowed

Ara: History Untold

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Diablo Immortal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Fallout 76

Towerborne

World of Warcraft: The War Within

Microsoft will likely add even more games to this list in the next few weeks. Hopefully, it will add titles like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (a timed Xbox-PC exclusive), along with titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and others that are currently scheduled for release by the end of 2024.

The event is by far the biggest video game trade show/consumer event in the world with over 320,000 people making the trip to attend in 2023.

On August 20, the day before the show opens its doors, Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 will be held and live-streamed to the rest of the world. The event will be produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley, who handles the same duties for The Game Awards and for Summer Games Fest. Like those two events, we can expect to get new game reveals, trailers, and updates for current and upcoming titles.