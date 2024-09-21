Microsoft reveals more features that are being added to Copilot for Sales

Microsoft officially launched its Copilot for Sales service in February, allowing company employees who work in sales to access generative AI features designed to make their work lives easier. Since the GA launch, Microsoft has added more features and improvements to Copilot for Sales, including a way for users to quickly share Copilot email summaries made in Outlook to Teams meetings and attendees.

This week, Microsoft announced even more new features and improvements are currently rolling out to Copilot for Sales users. In a blog post, the company said one of those improvements should be a big help for first-time users.

Previously, those users who start accessing Copilot for Sales from their Teams app first had to go to their Outlook app and sign into their CRM (Customer Relationship Management) setup. Now, sales employees who use Dynamics or Salesforce for their CRM will get a different experience when they sign into Copilot for Sales via the Teams personal app:

Dynamics users will be automatically signed in to an environment even if they have never signed in before (similar rules as in Outlook) and they can confirm or change their environment! Also, if they have multiple environments, they will be able to switch their environment without signing out.

Salesforce users will be able to sign in to any of their environments directly from the Teams Personal App.

Another new feature that's rolling out will add what Microsoft is calling Actionable Message Banners. This will be available in the Outlook app. Microsoft says:

When reading emails from external customers, these banners will surface contextual prompts that guide sellers to perform important actions directly through Copilot for Sales, such as adding new contacts or leads and saving emails to the CRM, all helping sellers stay organized and save valuable time.

These new banners will appear on two external emails per Copilot for Sales user per day.