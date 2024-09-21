Get two TP-Link Deco BE85 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 BE22000 mesh routers for an all new low price

The current Wi-Fi 7 standard is the fastest you can get for your home network. However, if you have a large home or one with multiple levels, your router can still offer fast data speeds and still not offer the overall coverage you may need. Right now, you can get two Wi-Fi routers from TP-Link for a new all-time low price and get both lots of data speed and wide coverage.

At the moment, the two-pack bundle of the TP-Link Deco BE85 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 BE22000 mesh router is available for $699.99 at Amazon. That's a new low price for the bundle and also $300, or 30 percent off, its MSRP of $999.99.

This Wi-Fi 7 router has a 2.4 GHz band with download speeds of up to 1,376 Mbps. It also has a 5 GHz band with download speeds of up to 8,640 Mbps. Finally, the router has a GHz band that can handle download speeds of up to 11,520 Mbps. That offers owners combined download speeds of up to 22 Gbps.

Inside each of these routers are eight high-gain antennas which offer high Wi-Fi wireless coverage in all directions, Also, each of the routers can handle up to 200 device connections at once without hitting its download speed performance.

In addition, each router has two 2.5 Gbps ports on the back, and two 10 Gbps wired ports as well for people who want wired connections to their smart TV, their game console, and other devices.

