Microsoft Rewards is testing custom amounts for gift card redemptions

Neowin · with 0 comments

Microsoft Rewards has been around for a while now. In case you are unfamiliar with it, you can sign up for a Microsoft account on a web browser, and then perform various tasks online, such as searching on Bing, answering quizzes, and more. You then collect points that you can redeem for, among other things, digital gift cards for Microsoft products and other companies.

However, those gift card redemptions are currently limited to only a few amounts, like $5, $25, and $50. Today, Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, posted on Twitter that the company is testing a new system where Microsoft Rewards members can put in their own amounts for gift cards.

The system, in theory, should allow for more reward cards to be redeemed because users won't have to wait to get to the $25 gift card level from Amazon when they only need to get to $20. Parakhin says they are testing this new system on a "flight" (meaning a limited amount of users) and it should become available for all Microsoft Rewards users "in a couple of weeks"

Microsoft Rewards recently got linked with the new AI-generated Bing Image Creator. Putting in rewards points lets users generate artwork in Bing Image Creator faster.

Report a problem with article
digital growth
Next Article

Twitter allows interactions of tweets with Substack links once again
A Microsoft Teams logo on the left of a light background and a person with headset on a laptop scree
Previous Article

Microsoft Teams Meetings to add animated backgrounds in May

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement