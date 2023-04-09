Microsoft Rewards is testing custom amounts for gift card redemptions

Microsoft Rewards has been around for a while now. In case you are unfamiliar with it, you can sign up for a Microsoft account on a web browser, and then perform various tasks online, such as searching on Bing, answering quizzes, and more. You then collect points that you can redeem for, among other things, digital gift cards for Microsoft products and other companies.

However, those gift card redemptions are currently limited to only a few amounts, like $5, $25, and $50. Today, Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, posted on Twitter that the company is testing a new system where Microsoft Rewards members can put in their own amounts for gift cards.

Easter, a good time for updates on the "Bing gives back" aspects: starting a flight where you will be able to redeem non-round amounts in gift cards (like $46 below), so you can redeem more often. If all goes well with the flight, plan to roll out in a couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/Fv1VYY4haw — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) April 9, 2023

The system, in theory, should allow for more reward cards to be redeemed because users won't have to wait to get to the $25 gift card level from Amazon when they only need to get to $20. Parakhin says they are testing this new system on a "flight" (meaning a limited amount of users) and it should become available for all Microsoft Rewards users "in a couple of weeks"

Microsoft Rewards recently got linked with the new AI-generated Bing Image Creator. Putting in rewards points lets users generate artwork in Bing Image Creator faster.