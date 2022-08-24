Denuvo rolls out Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection to halt piracy on PC

Denuvo by Irdeto, the widely used piracy protection service that's most known for its PC solutions, is now taking aim at Nintendo Switch games, specifically those who emulate them. Announced today, the company is now offering services to developers that put their games on the Nintendo Switch who want to block "unauthorized emulations."

Essentially, Nintendo Switch games using the new protection services will block any attempts at emulating them on PCs. While Denuvo states this will ensure only legitimate owners will be able to enjoy their games, even those owners won't be able to use their purchased copy to emulate them on other hardware.

According to the company, pirates are emulating Switch versions of multi-platform games when PC versions have tough protections on them. While no definite numbers were shared regarding how widespread this issue is, Denuvo says "it is easy to find online forums dedicated to emulation and piracy."

"As with all other Denuvo solutions, the technology integrates seamlessly into the build toolchain with no impact on the gaming experience," the company adds. "We at Denuvo understand that piracy negatively affects the gaming industry and are working with the industry parties to ensure they have the latest protection technologies available for them."

It will be interesting to see how Switch developers will react to this new solution by Denuvo, and how many will opt to implement it onto their games. Denuvo also recently expanded its piracy protection services to DLC on PC games.