Office for iOS gets text highlights improvements and Scribble support in the latest Beta

Users willing to test early Office updates can download the latest August release with several new features and improvements. Version 2.64 brings a better highlighting tool in PowerPoint, new functions to Excel, and Scribble support for the Office app.

What is new in Office for iOS 2.64?

. Excel for iPhone and iPad received 14 new text and array functions: TEXTBEFORE, TEXTAFTER, TEXTSPLIT, EXPAND, TAKE, DROP, VSTACK, HSTACK, CHOOSEROWS, CHOOSECOLS, TOROW, TOCOL, WRAPROWS, and WRAPCOLS. Scribble support in the Office app. The unified Office app now supports automatic handwriting-to-text conversion when you use Apple Pencil. The feature is available under Settings > Apple Pencil > Scribble.

You can learn how to join the Office Insider program on iOS on the official website.