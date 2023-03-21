Microsoft shares additional resources for DCOM hardening on Windows 11, 10, and Servers

Last month, Microsoft issued a reminder about Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) hardening. For those unaware, Microsoft made these changes against a Windows DCOM Server Security Feature bypass, a vulnerability tracked under "CVE-2021-26414".

Today, the company has released some additional resources regarding this. Microsoft has updated its support page about the matter which now includes availability dates for the various error events across various Windows operating systems. These include Servers, Windows 10, and Windows 11.

The full list is given below:

Availability These error events are only available for a subset of Windows versions; see the table below. Windows version Available on or after these dates Windows Server 2022 September 27, 2021 KB5005619 Windows 10, version 2004, Windows 10, version 20H2, Windows 10, version 21H1 September 1, 2021 KB5005101 Windows 10, version 1909 August 26, 2021 KB5005103 Windows Server 2019, Windows 10, version 1809 August 26, 2021 KB5005102 Windows Server 2016, Windows 10, version 1607 September 14, 2021 KB5005573 Windows Server 2012 R2 and Windows 8.1 October 12, 2021 KB5006714 Windows 11, version 22H2 September 30, 2022 KB5017389

In case you are wondering what these error events are meant to signify, Microsoft explains that these will help identify the applications that can have compatibility issues after the DCOM security hardening changes are placed. You can find more details on the official support page (KB5004442) here.