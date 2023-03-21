Microsoft shares additional resources for DCOM hardening on Windows 11, 10, and Servers

Neowin · with 0 comments

Windows logo with band aid symbols patches on a sky blue background

Last month, Microsoft issued a reminder about Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) hardening. For those unaware, Microsoft made these changes against a Windows DCOM Server Security Feature bypass, a vulnerability tracked under "CVE-2021-26414".

Today, the company has released some additional resources regarding this. Microsoft has updated its support page about the matter which now includes availability dates for the various error events across various Windows operating systems. These include Servers, Windows 10, and Windows 11.

The full list is given below:

Availability

These error events are only available for a subset of Windows versions; see the table below.

Windows version

Available on or after these dates

Windows Server 2022

September 27, 2021

KB5005619

Windows 10, version 2004, Windows 10, version 20H2, Windows 10, version 21H1

September 1, 2021

KB5005101

Windows 10, version 1909

August 26, 2021

KB5005103

Windows Server 2019, Windows 10, version 1809

August 26, 2021

KB5005102

Windows Server 2016, Windows 10, version 1607

September 14, 2021

KB5005573

Windows Server 2012 R2 and Windows 8.1

October 12, 2021

KB5006714

Windows 11, version 22H2

September 30, 2022

KB5017389

In case you are wondering what these error events are meant to signify, Microsoft explains that these will help identify the applications that can have compatibility issues after the DCOM security hardening changes are placed. You can find more details on the official support page (KB5004442) here.

Report a problem with article
The flag of China
Next Article

China rethinks its policies to support domestic chip industry amid US restrictions
A timeline of UUP rollout
Previous Article

Microsoft preps for 10GB on-premises Unified Update Platform (UUP) rollout next week

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement