Microsoft shares additional resources for DCOM hardening on Windows 11, 10, and Servers

Last month, Microsoft issued a reminder about Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) hardening. For those unaware, Microsoft made these changes against a Windows DCOM Server Security Feature bypass, a vulnerability tracked under "CVE-2021-26414".
Today, the company has released some additional resources regarding this. Microsoft has updated its support page about the matter which now includes availability dates for the various error events across various Windows operating systems. These include Servers, Windows 10, and Windows 11.
The full list is given below:
Availability
These error events are only available for a subset of Windows versions; see the table below.
Windows version
Available on or after these dates
Windows Server 2022
September 27, 2021
Windows 10, version 2004, Windows 10, version 20H2, Windows 10, version 21H1
September 1, 2021
Windows 10, version 1909
August 26, 2021
Windows Server 2019, Windows 10, version 1809
August 26, 2021
Windows Server 2016, Windows 10, version 1607
September 14, 2021
Windows Server 2012 R2 and Windows 8.1
October 12, 2021
Windows 11, version 22H2
September 30, 2022
In case you are wondering what these error events are meant to signify, Microsoft explains that these will help identify the applications that can have compatibility issues after the DCOM security hardening changes are placed. You can find more details on the official support page (KB5004442) here.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement