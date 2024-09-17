Microsoft shares what to do when Office apps like Outlook give msls70.dll error

Microsoft has resolved two issues related to Outlook, Word, and other Office apps. The company has fixed a Gmail account sync problem on Classic Outlook. It has also resolved the typing-related bug which would lead Office applications to crash.

Aside from these, Microsoft has also confirmed that it is investigating a new problem related to missing msls70 DLL file error when the app is launched. It says:

After recent updates when users start Outlook, Word, or other Office Applications they may see the following error: “The required file msls70.dll cannot be found in your path. Install Microsoft Outlook again.”

Microsoft currently is still investigating the problem and as such there is neither a fix nor a workaround for the problem. The tech giant recommends users to use OWA (Outlook on the Web) or the New Outlook to access their email.

The company has also detailed how users should open support cases for the problem. As Microsoft is still collecting information on the issue, it encourages affected users to discuss the issue on a Microsoft forum thread it has linked. The company is probably closely monitoring it to understand the bug better.

It says:

The Outlook Team is investigating this issue. We will update this topic when we know more about fix status. In the meantime, please use OWA or new Outlook to access your email. For those that have support cases open, please collect the two sets of Office Logs below and share them with your support engineer. Close all Office apps, and then zip up the logs in this directory and add to your support case:

Logs: %temp%/diagnostics. Download the Office Deployment Log Collector, extract it to a folder, run it, and then add the zipped-up logs to your support case, Download Microsoft 365 Apps Deployment Log Collector from Official Microsoft Download Center. For further discussion about this issue please go to the Answers forum thread Most of our users are getting repeated msls70.dll error in Outlook.

You may find more details on the problem on its support article here on Microsoft's official website.