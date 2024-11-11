MSN brand is back with a fresh new logo to replace 'Microsoft Start'

A few days ago, Microsoft Edge users started noticing a subtle change on the new tab page. Instead of the typical "Microsoft Start" logo (it has nothing to do with the Start menu, mind you), a rather fresh-looking MSN logo appeared. As it turned out, Microsoft is giving its old brand a fresh coat of paint and more attention.

In a statement, Microsoft confirmed that MSN is taking over Microsoft Start, its news aggregation service. Here is what a company's spokesperson said:

We regularly review our offerings to ensure we’re delivering the highest value for customers. As part of this review process, we are unifying our content services under the MSN brand to better simplify our experiences. There will be no impact on functionality as part of this change.

In other words, the only changes so far are the brand and the new logo, which looks somewhat similar to the Windows 7 logo (here is some useless information for you today).

It makes sense for Microsoft to keep the MSN brand around, as it remains one of the oldest and most recognizable Microsoft brands. Also, ditching "Microsoft Start" might feel like the right choice for many as it was confusing from the get-go when it was introduced in 2021. While Microsoft is no stranger to confusing things (Windows App replacing Remote Desktop is another example), it is good to see the company making things a bit clearer for one.

For now, there is no information on what will happen to the Microsoft Start app on mobile devices. However, now you know why the MSN logo appears on the new tab page alongside Copilot, Bing search bar, and a Microsoft logo. Whether anybody cares remains an open question, though.

Source: Windows Central