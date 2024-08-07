Microsoft Store is finally getting proper app changelogs, separate downloads page, and more

Microsoft has just announced a big new update for the Store app on Windows 11. Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channel can download version 22407.XXXX.X, which brings several much-requested features and improvements for updates, library, search, badges, and more.

First, the August 2024 update for the Microsoft Store focuses on improving your library experience. It no longer hides apps and games you own by default, so there is no need to make extra clicks to download missing apps (you can still switch to the installed-only view). Also, there is now a search box so that you can find the programs you want to install from your library.

The next is a brand-new "Updates & download" page, which is no longer part of the Library section. The new section will show your current downloads and pending updates, plus it gives quick and easy access to release notes, something Windows users have been asking Microsoft to implement for years. Of course, developers have to provide relevant changelogs for their updates to make the change useful for end users.

Other changes in the Microsoft Store August 2024 update include a new experimental section where game developers can promote limited-time in-app events. During the testing period, Windows Insiders will be able to check out some of the games Microsoft partnered with to test the new section.

Finally, Microsoft has updated the Microsoft Store badges "with a more refined call-to-action to give users more confidence to acquire your app."

As usual, Microsoft is rolling out new features gradually, so you may not get them here and now. Microsoft wants to monitor the initial feedback before expanding the rollout to all users, so check back in a few days if your system did not receive a lucky ticket.

You can read more about the latest Microsoft Store update here.