New Microsoft Store update makes it easier to update Win32 apps

Microsoft recently published a recap of all the features and improvements it added to the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 and 10 in 2024. However, with a few weeks of 2024 left, the company released one more update, which makes it easier to update Win32 applications in the Microsoft Store.

The update was announced alongside Windows 11 build 27758 from the Canary Channel. Starting with version 22411.1401 and newer, Windows users can update Win32 applications that rely on outside update mechanisms directly in the Microsoft Store (marked with a "provided and updated" badge in the store). Up until now, updating those apps has required taking action within those programs.

Microsoft notes that applications that are provided and updated by their publishers will not update automatically—you have to navigate to the library section or the app's store page and click "Update." All the other apps hosted in the Microsoft Store can still update automatically in the background.

Here is the official announcement:

For Win32 apps that are “provided and updated” by their publishers, the Microsoft Store will now support updating directly in the Store. Previously, these apps could only be updated outside of the Microsoft Store. Insiders can head to the Downloads page and click Get Updates. If any installed apps of this type have updates, it’ll be displayed on the pending list. You can perform the update by clicking the update button; it won’t start automatically. Windows Insiders across all channels running Microsoft Store version 22411.1401.x.x and higher will see this improvement.

You can find the announcement with the rest of the changelog for Windows 11 build 27758 in a post on the official Windows Insider Blog.