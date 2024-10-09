Microsoft Surface Duo 2 breathes its last, receives its last software update

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has received its final software update, marking the end of Microsoft's brief return to the smartphone market. The Surface Duo 2 was launched in October 2021, following a disastrous debut of the Surface Duo, which was announced in September 2019, and launched a year later in October 2020.

The final update for Microsoft Surface Duo 2 update weighs approximately 55MB in size, with the changelog stating, "This update improves the performance and stability of your Surface Duo 2."

While other foldables from companies like Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, etc., have fared extremely well in the market, Microsoft's take on a book-style smartphone wasn't well-received by tech enthusiasts. The Surface Duo 2 didn't feature an external display and has dual-screen inner displays, with a huge gap in between, ruining the entire experience.

image via Reddit

Microsoft already ended the software update support for the original Surface Duo smartphone last year, and now it was time for the Surface Duo 2.

According to Windows Central, the worst part about the Surface Duo 2 was that it only received a single Android OS update, i.e., from Android 11 to Android 12 (specifically Android 12L, which brought big optimizations).

The Android 12L update was rolled out in October 2022, and since then the Surface Duo 2 hasn't received a single major update in the later two years of its existence.

On the official Microsoft website, the company lists the life cycle for the Surface Duo 2 as ending on October 21.

Unless a miracle is waiting or Microsoft has some wild plans, this latest update is the last update for the Surface Duo 2. This was the second chance Microsoft had in the smartphone market after its Lumia smartphone series. There is no clarity on what the future holds for Microsoft in the smartphone business.