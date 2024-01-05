Windows 11 version 24H1 is coming April 2024, at least according to Dell

The next feature update for Windows 11 is expected later this spring, only a couple of months before Microsoft ships the next-generation Windows client with a heavy focus on AI. So heavy that the company even made a dedicated hardware key for Copilot. We do not know the exact release date, but Dell might just give us a clue. Of course, if you trust Dell with that kind of information.

This week, Dell announced new XPS laptops, and their promo materials boast Wi-Fi 7 support, among other things. The footnote says Wi-Fi 7 requires Windows 11 "version 24H1, which is not available until Apr CY24 for download and Aug CY24 for factory install." (via @ChangeWindows)

Being a major Microsoft hardware partner, Dell clearly knows a thing or two about upcoming Windows releases. In addition, the claim aligns with the recently released Intel Wi-Fi 7 drivers with "pending OS support." A recent knowledge base article from Netgear also revealed that Wi-Fi 7 requires a Windows 11 update.

There is no information on whether Microsoft plans to release a big version update for Windows 11 in the first half of 2024, so Dell's promo materials might be referring to the upcoming, smaller "Moment 5" update. The next-gen Windows version sounds like a better contender for a full version upgrade, especially in light of the recent report claiming Microsoft wants to stick to one "version" update per year and does not want to further segment the Windows market with "Windows 12." Therefore, the expected big update might retain the current Windows 11 branding but with version 24H2 (confusing, we know).

Whatever Microsoft calls the next Windows 11 update, the timeframe mentioned by Dell makes sense. The "Moment 5" update (or version 24H1 according to Dell) is expected to hit the development finish line in February, arrive as an optional update for "seekers" in March, and come out full in April's Patch Tuesday updates.

Since we do not have any specifics from Microsoft regarding what is coming to Windows this year, take this information with a reasonably sized grain of salt.