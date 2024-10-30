Microsoft unveils a new Bing experience for 2024 U.S. presidential race

Today, Microsoft revealed a new Bing experience for both the 2024 U.S. presidential race and state elections. This experience will provide users with real-time election results, voting information, the latest news, and more. With information from various sources, users will be able to make informed decisions regarding the elections.

Using the new elections experience, Microsoft Bing will provide information on polling, outcomes of state primaries, and more. Users can even access details on how to vote in their state through a dedicated module. When users click the "How to Vote" module or search for "How to vote," Bing will display information on voting procedures from local election authorities.

On election day, Bing will feature an interactive map of the 2024 United States Election, equipped with various filters that allow users to sort by Senate, House, and gubernatorial races. Users can hover over their desired state or county to access additional information.

Bing will also present details on statewide elected offices, such as State House, State Senate, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General, as well as ballot measures. The interactive map will dynamically change to display candidates' leads. This election-day experience will also be available on mobile devices.

Microsoft Bing will use data from The Associated Press for its elections experience. Users can manually refresh the results when necessary, with an indicator at the top of the pane showing the last refresh time. The interactive map experience will remain available even after a race is called and will be updated as final votes are counted.

By offering an interactive map, detailed voting guidance, and timely updates, Bing is improving the accessibility and engagement of the electoral process. Users can easily navigate and stay informed, making it a valuable tool for US voters on election day and beyond.

Microsoft Bing users can try the 2024 Elections Experience here.