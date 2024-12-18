Bing Image Creator now powered by latest DALL-E 3 for better and faster image generation

Users have created billions of images with Bing Image Creator since it launched in March 2023. Back in October 2023, Microsoft started using OpenAI's Dall-E 3 image generation model in Bing Image Creator. Today, Microsoft announced several new improvements coming to the Bing Image Creator experience.

First, Microsoft is rolling out the latest DALL-E 3 model, PR16, in Bing Image Creator. This model from OpenAI can create images twice as fast with higher quality. Second, Microsoft is allowing users to create images directly from the Bing search bar and the Microsoft Edge address bar.

To try out this experience, users can just type "create an image of..." in the Bing search bar or the Microsoft Edge address bar. The AI-generated images will appear on the Bing search results page. Users can then recreate, share, or save the pictures. This new feature is available on both desktop and mobile.

Bing.com/create remains the main homepage for creating images. Microsoft is revamping the desktop experience of Bing.com/create with a simple design, better navigation, and support for light and dark modes. This refreshed homepage experience is also coming soon to mobile devices.

Microsoft has also made it easier for users to share generated images via social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram messages.

Guided by its Responsible AI principles and the Responsible AI Standard, Microsoft has controls in Bing Image Creator to limit the generation of harmful or unsafe images. If the prompt ends up in a potentially harmful image, Bing will automatically block the prompt and inform the user. While Bing's safety measures are generally effective, there have been reports of occasional over-blocking, where harmless prompts are mistakenly flagged as potentially harmful.