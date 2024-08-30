Microsoft deprecates Crypto Wallet in Edge 129 Beta, raises supported OS on Mac to macOS 11

Microsoft Edge 129 is now available for final testing in the Beta Channel. The release is packed with bug fixes and small improvements. It also includes another change in Microsoft Edge compatibility and one deprecated feature that nobody liked.

Following the ditching of systems without SSE3 support (Edge no longer updates on those old Windows PCs), Microsoft raised the OS requirement for Mac users. Starting with Edge 129, macOS 11 is the minimum supported OS. Older releases are no longer supported.

As for deprecated features, Microsoft is dropping the CryptoWallet feature. No one knows why it was there in the first place, but it is now on its way out.

Edge 129 Beta contains all the fixes and improvements from Edge 129 Dev updates released over the last few weeks. If you want to check them out, use the following links below:

Here is the rest of the changelog:

Fixes: Policy updates to allow wildcards. The documentation for the following policies were inaccurate and were corrected. These policies support wildcards (*) in URL patterns when being configured: ImagesAllowedForUrls, ImagesBlockedForUrls, InsecureContentAllowedForUrls, InsecureContentBlockedForUrls, PopupsAllowedForUrls, PopupsBlockedForUrls. Feature updates Update to Microsoft Edge supported operating systems . The minimum supported macOS version is increased to macOS 11. Users on older versions of macOS will no longer receive Microsoft Edge updates. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Supported Operating Systems.

Administrators can control the availability of the sidebar using the HubsSidebarEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

You can download Microsoft Edge 129 Beta from the official Edge Insider website. Stable release is expected on the week of September 19, 2024.