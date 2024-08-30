Amazon Deal: The 4TB Samsung T5 EVO SSD drops to its lowest price

Amazon is once again offering the 4TB Samsung T5 EVO portable SSD at its lowest price ever. So, get your hands on it while it's still in stock and update your storage solution today. The T5 EVO provides substantial storage in a small form factor perfect for on-the-go use.

Engineered to handle large file transfers, it delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 460 MB/s, offering more sustained and up to 3.8 times faster performance compared to traditional external hard drives, thanks to its TurboWrite technology and USB 3.2 Gen 1 support.

Furthermore, the Advanced Dynamic Thermal Guard technology ensures the SSD maintains optimal temperatures even at high speeds, allowing you to work confidently without overheating.

Designed with durability in mind, the T5 EVO features shock resistance and fall protection up to 6 feet with its solid metal and rubberized casing, ensuring your data stays safe even in challenging conditions.

Additionally, your data is secured with 256-bit AES Hardware Encryption, providing robust protection. The T5 EVO also comes equipped with Samsung Magician software, a user-friendly suite of optimisation tools that allow you to monitor drive health, protect valuable data, and receive the latest firmware updates.

4TB Samsung T5 EVO Portable SSD (USB 3.2 Gen 1 External Solid State Drive, Seq. Read Speeds Up to 460MB/s for Gaming and Content Creation, MU-PH4T0S/AM, Black): $199.99 (Amazon US)

You can also check out other SSD deals here. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.