Microsoft will end Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2 support in 90 days

Windows 11 is about to celebrate its third birthday. That also means that the initial release, version 21H2, and the first feature update, version 22H2, will soon be out of support. Microsoft has issued a notification in the official documentation to warn users that those two operating systems have only 90 days of support remaining. After that, Windows 11 21H2 and 22H2 will stop getting updates, security patches, and fixes.

It is worth noting that Windows 11 21H2 is already out of support for regular consumers. The only versions still getting updates are Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise. As for version 22H2, Microsoft will stop updating Home and Pro editions.

On October 8, 2024, Windows 11, version 21H2 (Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions) and Windows 11, version 22H2 (Home and Pro editions) will reach end of servicing. The upcoming October 2024 security update, to be released on October 8, 2024, will be the last update available for these editions. After this date, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats.

The end of support for Windows 11 versions 21H2 and 22H2 also means that users with non-managed devices will be updated to version 23H2 automatically to remain in the supported state.

To help keep you protected and productive, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 11 business devices not managed by IT departments when these are nearing end of servicing. Moving to Windows 11, version 23H2 keeps your device supported and receiving monthly updates that are critical to security and ecosystem health.

Windows 11 version 23H2 is currently Microsoft's latest release, with the end of support scheduled for November 11, 2025. Although Windows 11 version 24H2 is technically out on Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft has yet to add it to the official Windows Lifecycle documentation.