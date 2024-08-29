The Microsoft Planner app has added Recommended Plans and resizing columns In Grid view

Microsoft continues to add more new features and improvements to the revamped Planner app in Teams which officially launched in April 2024. Today, the company announced that users of the Planner can check out the new Recommended Plans feature.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

This feature helps you quickly find relevant plans for your work by highlighting any new plans with tasks assigned to you that you haven’t yet viewed. You’ll find the Recommended Plans view in My Plans, alongside other views like Recent, Shared, Private, and Pinned.

The blog post adds that users of the Planner app will only see the Recommended Plans view if there have been any new plans assigned to them that are not listed under the Recent Plans option.

Microsoft also announced today that Planner app users can now resize the column in the app's Grid view. All they need to do is to head to any plan in the Grid view and hover the cursor over any column They can then increase or decrease the selected column size.

Today's blog also mentions a new feature that's linked to one that was announced a few weeks ago, when Microsoft revealed a new and easier way to copy and share links to plans in the app with others. Today, the company revealed that copying the link and sharing it also now reveals that plan's name, which should make it easier to identify that plan without having to actually click on the link to find out.

Finally, Microsoft has revealed it has made some tweaks to people who access premium plans in the Planner app. In short, the company said opening those premium plans should be 15 percent faster.

Microsoft is also hosting an online event specifically to go over new Planner features, and reveal future plans for the app, on September 17.