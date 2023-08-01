Microsoft Word on the Web users can now view documents across separate pages

If you use the web version of Microsoft Word a lot, you will now be able to access a feature that's been available for Windows PC and mobile users for a while. The Microsoft 365 Insider blog has revealed that Word on the web users can now view a document across several pages for the first time.

Those Word web users can access this feature by first checking out the ribbon at the top of the page, They can then click on the View tab, and they should then see that the Separate Pages button is already selected.

Microsoft stated:

By making the Separate Pages view available, we are also unlocking a range of new layout features. Full functionalities for columns, headers and footers, and text wrapping all rely on the ability to show pages and require you to view your document in the Separate Pages view. That’s why it is now the default view in Word for the web.

The good news is that if you prefer to check out Word documents in the old continuous page format, you can quickly switch between that and the new Separate Pages layout by clicking on that button again. If you like either Separate Pages or the continuous page format, Word on the web will save that layout for any future use of the web app.

Right now, the new Separate Pages feature is supported on Google's Chrome browser and of course for Microsoft's Edge web browser. Word on the web will add support for Apple's Safari and Mozilla's Firefox browsers sometime in the near future.

Finally, Microsoft has revealed that even more formatting additions are coming to Word on the web. They will include things like new "paragraph options, columns, and improved headers and footers." Right now there's no word on when these new features will be added.