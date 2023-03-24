Several Bing Chat issues have been fixed, but saving chat histories is still in the works

Microsoft pushed out a bunch of new features for the new Bing this week. In the weekly dev update on the Bing blog site, Microsoft mentioned the launch of the Bing Image Creator, along with the new Stories video and image section and Knowledge Cards 2.0 for a better way to view key facts about a searched subject.

However, the blog also points out some small improvements in Bing Chat that were put in this week. They include:

Making it easier for you to copy chat text from the Bing mobile app on iOS.

Improving voice detection in the Bing mobile app so messages aren't sent before you are done speaking.

Fixing cases where Bing search queries would inadvertently trigger a chat with the same query when you scroll up.

Right now, the number one new feature Bing Chat users want to have is the ability to save their chat history. That's according to Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, who mention that fact on Twitter on March 9. Today, when asked by a Twitter user about the status of adding that feature, Parakhin repeated that chat histories was still the number one request.

Just had a status review with the team, everyone is trying to accelerate shipping of the Chat History - this is the number one feature request. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 24, 2023

Parakhin had a status update with the Bing Team this week, and stated, "everyone is trying to accelerate shipping" of this feature. However, there's no word yet on when exactly it will be added.