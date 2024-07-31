Microsoft lanches the transparent Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft is once again launching a special edition of its standard Xbox Wireless Controller. This time, not only are we getting a new color, but there's an extra aesthetic element as well.

Today, Microsoft revealed the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sky Cipher Special Edition on the Xbox Wire site. The controller has a partially transparent ocean blue-like color that allows owners to see some of the inside of the controller's mechanisms.

In addition to the transparent plastic casing, the new Sky Cipher controller has a sky-blue colored D-pad and triggers. The thumbsticks have a sky-blue base and dark blue color tops, and the rubber hand grips also share that sky-blue tone.

In addition to this new special edition Xbox wireless controller, Microsoft says it will also be the first Xbox wireless controller to be released in a new packaging design that's been made to cut down on resources to help the environment. Microsoft says:

Single-use plastics have been removed from the packaging and the traditional paper manual has been replaced with a QR code for a digital quick start guide. Additionally, the packaging is now 22% smaller and 21% lighter, further reducing its environmental footprint (previously 177mm x 175.4mm x 72mm and 152.3g).

The new Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller - Sky Cipher Special Edition is available for preorder now on the Xbox Store site for $69.99. It will begin to ship out on August 13. Like other controllers, it works with Windows 10/11 PCs, Xbox consoles, and modern smartphones.

Of course, the standard official Xbox Wireless Controller is still available in many colors on Amazon if you don't care to get the new special edition version at the moment. You can snap up the black, white, blue, or green controller right now for a discounted price of $44.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.