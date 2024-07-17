The first part of the No Man's Sky Worlds update includes major graphical upgrades and more

The space sandbox game No Man's Sky is getting a big content and graphical upgrade for its 5.0 update. Developer Hello Games has revealed the details of the update on the game's website, which is labeled as Worlds—Part 1.

The emphasis of this update is on upgrading the graphics of the game. The site states:

Rendering of environmental objects such as trees, rocks, and grass has been moved to a GPU-based system, allowing for denser worlds with increased performance. Planetary flora, minerals and curiosities have improved levels of detail from further distances and a broader range of angles.

The game also has new water effects on planets with more realistic waves and ripples. Ships can also now actually land on water. You will also see more realistic-looking clouds and experience improved wind effects. Shadows in the game now look better, as well.

Along with the new visuals, No Man's Sky has received some content updates with Worlds - Part 1. There's a new expedition where players will join together to battle on planets where there are lots of bug-themed aliens to take down. Before you ask, this expedition is definitely inspired by Starship Troopers. The update will also give players access to create new Solar sail ships, along with a big battle mech to fight enemies on planets.

Since this update is called Worlds - Part 1, you can expect the second part of this World update to be released later this summer. There's no word on what Worlds - Part 2 will have in terms of new features and content.

Some of the graphical upgrades for this update are also being used in Light No Fire. That is Hello Games' next major title, which was first announced in December 2023. It will take place on an alternative fantasy Earth and will include a massive survival RPG experience. There's no word on when the new game will launch.