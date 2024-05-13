Square Enix will reportedly cut team members as it launches a new multiplatform game plan

Japan-based game developer and publisher Square Enix announced plans to launch major AAA games for multiple platforms today. There are also reported that the company has decided to lay off a number of its team members.

VGC reported today, via unnamed sources, that as part of an internal company meeting, Square Enix revealed it will cut a number of jobs in both North America and Europe. The job cuts will primarily affect employees in the company's publishing, IT, and its Collective indie games division. As per local law, UK-based employees will now enter into a one-month consultancy period. US workers that are affected could be out of their jobs by the end of June.

This news comes on the same day that Square Enix announced a major shift in its game publishing strategy. Previously, games like from the publisher like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Final Fantasy 16 were released first on Sony's PlayStation 5 console before launching on other platforms. Now it looks like that period of timed console exclusives may be coming to an end.

in its new medium-term business plan (in PDF format), Square Enix stated it will now "aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs". It added that the publisher plans to "build an environment where more customers can enjoy our titles in regards to major franchises and AAA titles including catalog titles."

In particular, it sounds like Square Enix wants to release games that are "designed to win over PC users, which represent a growth market." It also confirmed today that it had decided to cancel a number of unnamed game projects. The company stated they were "incompatible with the Group’s revised approach to the development of HD games," which includes its new plan to embrace multiple platforms for its future titles.