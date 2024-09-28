Minecraft gets a new biome, new hostile mob, hardcore mode in Bedrodk, and more

During Minecraft Live 2024, the event where the studio unveils updates for its blocky game, Mojang announced several new features coming soon to Minecraft. Soon, the game will get a new biome, a new hostile mob, hardcore mode in the Bedrock edition, and more.

The new biome in Minecraft is called The Pale Garden. As the name suggests, it features dense trees with muted colors, and it hosts a new hostile mob, the creaking. During the day, The Pale Garden poses no threat, but at night, the creaking will haunt you with its "eerie mood." The new mob freezes as you stare at it, and killing it requires aiming at its blocky heart.

At daytime, the pale garden is peaceful, but as night falls the biome takes on an eerie mood. And that creepy feeling might turn to fear when you meet the creaking! Dare to look at this hostile mob and it’ll freeze in place. Attack it directly and your swipes will have no effect. You’ll need to search for its creaking heart block for a chance of survival.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is finally getting hardcore mode and the Bundles of Bravery game drops. Also, all editions will receive bundles to help you keep your inventory clean.

Besides updates to the game, Mojang announced an in-person immersive experience called Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue. It opens on October 18, 2024, in Dallas, and visitors will get a chance to "enter Minecraft biomes in real-life," battle mobs, collect resources, and "embark on a quest to save a Minecraft village." Tickets are already available for purchase, and the price starts at $25. You can find more information about the experience and purchase tickets on this website.

Mojang plans to host two Minecraft Live events in 2025 as part of its recent changes to the way the studio brings new content to the game. Therefore, expect the next broadcast in the first half of 2025.