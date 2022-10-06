Need for Speed Unbound announced, introduces a fresh art style to the franchise

Criterion Games is back in the driving seat of Need for Speed development, following its Hot Pursuit and Most Wanted entries back in the day. The Burnout series developer today unveiled Need for Speed Unbound, the next installment of EA's arcade racing franchise that's hitting PC and current-gen platforms later this year. Watch the trailer above.

As evident by the gameplay footage, the studio is going for a new graphics style when compared to other Need for Speed entries. Criterion says it is delivering the "most realistic looking cars in Need for Speed history" with an added street art-inspired flair.

Players will be racing in the streets of Lakeshore City this time, with the plot surrounding a priceless car that was stolen from a family auto-shop. Artist ASAP Rocky is involved in the storyline as well, while also being featured in the original soundtrack, with brand-new music made just for the game.

Need for Speed Unbound's setting is described as follows:

To get to the top, risks must be taken. Choose how and when to put it all on the line, pulling huge drifts on the street, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets with your own earnings against rival racers. But remember, the faster you go, the more heated the chase is… Think smart, take bold decisions and run the streets of Lakeshore.

Criterion is promising a huge variety of car customization options that will now include "Driving Effects," alongside cosmetic items for the player character from popular fashion labels. Alongside the single-player campaign, Unbound will also ship with free roam and competitive street racing for those looking for multiplayer action. Find the full car list here.

Need for Speed Unbound comes out on December 2 on PC (EA app, Steam, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 with pre-orders available now for $69.99. EA Play Pro members on PC will be able to dive into the game on day one for no extra cost as well.