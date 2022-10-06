Twitter now allows you to attach different media files to a single tweet

Twitter has announced a new feature to allow users to tell stories with photos, GIFs, and videos in a single tweet. While explaining the new functionality, the support account of the microblogging site said that it would mean users can now include a photo, GIF, and video in a single tweet. However, support for this feature is currently limited to Android and iOS users.

Twitter has not announced this capability for its web client. The company might have prioritized Android and iOS platforms because most use phones, not PCs and Macs, to capture photos and record videos.

Fortunately for Android and iOS users, Twitter does not require a Blue subscription ($4.99 a month) to allow users to add a combination of media files to their tweets. If you do not see the change active yet, make sure you are running the latest version of the Twitter app.

Twitter started rolling out another functionality this week: the much-awaited Edit Tweet capability. However, it is currently limited to Twitter Blue subscribers in select counties, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

While these changes might be helpful for users, the future of the microblogging site is unclear now that Elon Musk has again shown interest in acquiring Twitter with his original $44 billion bid.

