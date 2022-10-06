Twitter now allows you to attach different media files to a single tweet

Twitter has announced a new feature to allow users to tell stories with photos, GIFs, and videos in a single tweet. While explaining the new functionality, the support account of the microblogging site said that it would mean users can now include a photo, GIF, and video in a single tweet. However, support for this feature is currently limited to Android and iOS users.

Twitter has not announced this capability for its web client. The company might have prioritized Android and iOS platforms because most use phones, not PCs and Macs, to capture photos and record videos.

Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter.



You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022

Fortunately for Android and iOS users, Twitter does not require a Blue subscription ($4.99 a month) to allow users to add a combination of media files to their tweets. If you do not see the change active yet, make sure you are running the latest version of the Twitter app.

Twitter started rolling out another functionality this week: the much-awaited Edit Tweet capability. However, it is currently limited to Twitter Blue subscribers in select counties, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand!



US coming soon pic.twitter.com/7NNPRC0t1I — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

While these changes might be helpful for users, the future of the microblogging site is unclear now that Elon Musk has again shown interest in acquiring Twitter with his original $44 billion bid.