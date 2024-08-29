New AMD 24.8.1 Windows WHQL driver fixes Black Myth: Wukong driver timeout crash

AMD has quietly updated its recently released Adrenalin 24.8.1 driver (Driver Version 24.10.37.04 for Windows 10 and Windows 11 / Windows Driver Store Version 32.0.11037.4003). The updated package is also WHQL certified and has added new game optimizations as well as bug fixes.

In addition to Black Myth: Wukong, Star Wars Outlaws, Concord, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta, the new driver gets optimizations for FINAL FANTASY XVI.

Besides that, AMD has also fixed a driver timeout (TDR) or app crash issue that affected Black Myth: Wukong, although the company has also added that the Global Illumination bug remains. The company also says that its driver team is working with the developers of Star Wars Outlaws on an intermittent corruption issue that happens after tweaking in-game graphics settings.

The full release notes are given below:

Highlights New Game Support Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 Open Beta Concord™ FINAL FANTASY XVI Star Wars Outlaws™

Expanded HYPR-Tune Support HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution. Support now added to automatically configure AMD FSR 3 frame generation in: Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 Support for Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT Takes responsive gaming to the next level by introducing an in-game option to optimally pace frames, further reducing input lag on AMD RDNA™ architecture-based discrete and integrated graphics products. Get a decrease in latency in Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT at 4K “Very High” settings of up to 28% when using AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 with frame generation with AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 compared to using it without AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 on the AMD Radeon™ RX 7800 XT graphics card. RS-669 Users looking for a way to measure response time can use our Frame Latency Meter (FLM) or the built-in latency monitor in AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2. Check out our new blog HERE to learn about the benefits of Anti-Lag 2 and how to monitor your latency.

AI on Radeon Support and optimizations for the latest 2.1 version of Amuse application with FLUX.1 model support. Amuse 2.1 is supported on Radeon™ 7000 Series Ryzen™ AI 300, 8040 & 7040 Series FLUX.1 model is supported on Radeon™ RX 7900 series, AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900 and AMD Radeon™ PRO W7800 graphics cards. Minimum 32GB system RAM required.

Fixed Issues and Improvements Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may occur while playing Black Myth: Wukong.

Intermittent application crash may occur while playing Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess on some Radeon™ RX 6600 and 6700 series GPUs.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may occur while launching Pacific Drive or KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX-.

Anti-Aliasing and Anisotropic Filtering settings from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may fail to correctly apply for OpenGL® applications.

Artifacts may appear while playing certain games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Rust.

Increased memory usage may be observed while playing certain versions of Minecraft Java Edition.

Improved “Optimizing Shaders” time when initially launching Forza Motorsport. Known Issues Overly dark shadows or desaturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher. Users experiencing this issue may set Global Illumination to Low as a temporary workaround. [Resolution targeted for 24.9.1]

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for 24.9.2]

You can download the driver by heading over to the release notes page here on AMD's official website.