Annapurna will co-finance Control 2; will work on Control and Alan Wake film and TV shows

Remedy is making some changes behind the scenes for the launch of one of its future games. Today, it announced it would self-publish Control 2, the sequel to its acclaimed 2019 third-person action game. Remedy previously announced earlier in 2024 that it had acquired the full rights to the Control franchise from the first game's publisher, 505 Games.

Remedy also announced that Control 2 will be co-funded by Annapurna, the multi-media company that has financed and produced many movies and TV shows, including Zero Dark Thirty, American Hustle, Her, and many more. Annapurna is also a games publisher that has mostly concentrated on releasing smaller indie games.

Today's press release also says that Annapurna will partner with Remedy to help launch movie and TV show projects based on both Control and Remedy's Alan Wake game series. It will also cover "other audiovisual formats."

The press release adds that Remedy's Control 2 development team " is working full steam ahead on the game." It added:

We're super excited to get Annapurna on board! Annapurna's creative values align perfectly with ours, making them an inspiring partner for the journey ahead. We at Remedy have been working on Control 2 for a while already, it's looking amazing, and we feel Annapurna is the perfect partner to work with as the game development is moving forward towards production and eventually across the finish line.

Remedy recently announced it had canceled plans to make a co-op multiplayer game with the code name "Kestrel." Besides Control 2, the team is also working on Project Condor, a co-op-themed spin-off game set in the same expanded universe of Alan Wake and Control. Finally, Remedy announced it has entered into full production for the remakes of its first two Max Payne games for publisher Take-2 Interactive.