New Apple Maps feature lets you reserve parking spots

Parking spots can sometimes be hard to come by. When looking for one, not only will you spend a lot of time, but you'll also consume a lot of fuel. Apple is thankfully making this task easier, at least for those using Apple Maps.

Apple Maps has a new parking feature that provides users with parking options and availability near their destination. Thanks to Apple's partnership with Chicago-based parking reservation service SpotHero, users in the U.S. and Canada can get parking information for over 8,000 locations across 300 cities.

To use the feature, iPhone and Mac users can search for a destination through the Apple Maps app and select More > Parking. They will then be redirected to SpotHero's website where they can search for a nearby parking spot and reserve a space using various secure payment options within the app. Once a user pays, their parking spot is guaranteed and they will be issued a digital parking pass that can be added to their Apple Wallet. They can then head over to their destination, scan their QR code when they reach the parking area, and park their car.

Users can even filter their search by date and time, and parking spots with valet services, wheelchair accessibility, and EV charging.

SpotHero CEO & co-founder Mark Lawrence offered the following statement to TechCrunch:

“We’re constantly identifying new ways to bring easy, affordable parking to drivers. Working with Apple Maps is one way we’re doing this. Through our new integration, Apple Maps users can discover SpotHero parking right in the Apple Maps on iPhone and Mac."

Google has also integrated parking services into its maps platform. Back in February 2021, Google Maps gave users the ability to pay for parking spaces using Google Pay on their phones. And in March 2022, Google partnered with parking platform ParkMobile to allow users to use their voice to pay for their parking spot.

